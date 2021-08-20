Pooja Hegde looks ready for a Tuscan summer in an easy breezy white jumpsuit with a straw hat

Pooja Hegde never fails to make a statement; she is an absolute stunner in whatever she does.
Hegde looks summer ready in a beautiful picnic jumpsuit. She looks beautiful in the white jumpsuit with a tie up detail in the front with thin noodle straps. She dons the suit with a cute straw hat. She looks just as ready for a beautiful Tuscan summer. She looks radiant as she smiles in all the pictures with her soft makeup, matte lips and hair blow dried in soft waves. We love this simple yet chic look that gives us major summer vibes.
Since Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam went on floors, it has been making headlines. While fans have been intrigued by the epic storyline of the film, it is hard to miss the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors in the teaser and first-look poster.
She is also playing a pivotal role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.
