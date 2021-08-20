Pooja Hegde looks ready for a Tuscan summer in an easy breezy white jumpsuit with a straw hat

Pooja Hegde never fails to make a statement; she is an absolute stunner in whatever she does.

Hegde looks summer ready in a beautiful picnic jumpsuit. She looks beautiful in the white jumpsuit with a tie up detail in the front with thin noodle straps. She dons the suit with a cute straw hat. She looks just as ready for a beautiful Tuscan summer. She looks radiant as she smiles in all the pictures with her soft makeup, matte lips and hair blow dried in soft waves. We love this simple yet chic look that gives us major summer vibes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Since Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam went on floors, it has been making headlines. While fans have been intrigued by the epic storyline of the film, it is hard to miss the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors in the teaser and first-look poster.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in lead roles is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles. The pan-India film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

She is also playing a pivotal role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde raises the oomph factor in an ice blue outfit

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results