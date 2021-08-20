Mithila Palkar looks royal in a silk saree from Raw Mango worth Rs.42,800

Mithila Palkar shot to fame with her YouTube video performing the song 'Cups' whilst singing the Marathi crooner 'Turu Turu'. She was also seen in Netflix's Little Things with Dhruv Sehgal which was a massive success. The actress has dabbled in films like Muramba (2017) and the Hindi film Karwaan (2018), and is very much part of the digital space.

Mithila Palkar dropped some desi snaps and we are in absolute awe!

Palkar looks like the perfect Marathi Mulgi in a beautiful silk saree from Raw Mango. She styles the saree with a basic quarter length blouse with heavy Kundan earrings and a mogra floweret in her hair.

She looks beautiful with a small bindi with soft makeup and smokey, kohled eyes as she gives a regal expression for the cameras. She keeps her makeup classic and lets the desi look so most of the talking. She keeps her stylish vintage and classic in the beautiful violet Girwa sari from the 2021 Jhini collection from Raw Mango which is available on their website for Rs.42,800.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Mithila was last seen in Tribhanga' where she shared screen space with Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

