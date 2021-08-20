Anushka Sharma flaunts her flawless skin and new short haircut from London

Anushka Sharma is living the big life in London with husband Virat Kohli. She keeps blessing us with snaps every now and then. Anushka Sharma is a power woman. She has impressed everyone as an actress, she donned the producer’s hat and produced stellar films and series including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. She gave birth to her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She is currently in England with Virat for the England Tour of India.

Anushka has been posting snaps with other cricketers and their families and is having a gala time in England.

Anushka and Virat are taking some off time before the commencement of the third test of the five test series opposite England. Sharma took to her stories to congratulate the Indian Cricket Team for registering a win against England at Lords Stadium in the Second Test Match.

Anushka posted a radiant snap of herself dressed in a beautiful white knit V- neck sweater with vintage Grey buttons. She looks beautiful as she flashes her million dollar smile. Anushka also debuts her new haircut, she chipped off her long tresses and is flaunting her trim. She is glowing with a bare face with a natural blush and that flawless skin.

Anushka hasn't made any professional commitment, she was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's directorial Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After which she has been producing some stellar movies and series that include the critically acclaimed 'Pataal Lok' and 'Bulbul'. She was also prepping for Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic before her pregnancy. We can't wait to see Sharma weave her magic on the big screen again!

