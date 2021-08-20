Krystle D’Souza is a boss babe in pink pantsuit for Chehre promotions

Indian TV actress Krystle D’souza, best known for her role as Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, is also a big-time fashion and fitness enthusiast. Krystle keeps sharing her bold looks and fun videos on social media with her huge number of fans.

On Friday, the diva dressed up for the promotion of her upcoming film Chehre in a chic yet comfy look. She shared a few photos of her on Instagram, seated on a couch while posing for the camera. She was seen in a pretty pink suit, a pink printed satin blazer with a matching crop top underneath, and a wide-legged trouser from the Pret collection by Payal & Zinal. She styled the outfit by adding a sexy pair of nude stiletto heels. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings for that cool touch.

For her makeup, she did a soft glam look with pink lips. She kept her hair loose and sleek which gave her the boss babe look. She also captioned the picture, “Dress the way you want to be addressed with.”

On the work front, Krystle D’souza is all set for her upcoming film Chehre with the actor Emraan Hashmi.

