Krystle D’Souza is a boss babe in pink pantsuit for Chehre promotions

Indian TV actress Krystle D’souza, best known for her role as Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, is also a big-time fashion and fitness enthusiast. Krystle keeps sharing her bold looks and fun videos on social media with her huge number of fans.
For her makeup, she did a soft glam look with pink lips. She kept her hair loose and sleek which gave her the boss babe look. She also captioned the picture, “Dress the way you want to be addressed with.”
On the work front, Krystle D’souza is all set for her upcoming film Chehre with the actor Emraan Hashmi.
