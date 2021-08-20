Aamna Sharif serves some serious style goals in ruched thigh-high slit printed dress

Indian Television actress Aamna Sharif, popularly known for playing the character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is a frequent on social media. She serves some amazing and serious fashion goals, daily fitness, and travel posts with her followers.

For the last two days, Aamna dropped three stunning posts of herself posing for the camera which is heating up the internet. She is seen in an animal printed brown and black skin-tight gown dress with a sexy side slit and spaghetti strap sweetheart neck from Nicholas The Label while striking some bold poses.

She accessorized the look by adding a minimal gold ring for that chic touch to it. For her makeup, she did an elegant matte finish with the nude brown-toned look and nude lips. She kept her hair all open and softly crimped. She also captioned the post, “Looking at you looking at me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

On the work front, Aamna Sharif is all set for her digital debut in the web series on physiological crime Damaged 3.

Also Read: Aamna Sharif is a complete vision in white mini slip bodycon dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results