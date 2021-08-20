Aamna Sharif serves some serious style goals in ruched thigh-high slit printed dress

Indian Television actress Aamna Sharif, popularly known for playing the character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is a frequent on social media. She serves some amazing and serious fashion goals, daily fitness, and travel posts with her followers.
She accessorized the look by adding a minimal gold ring for that chic touch to it. For her makeup, she did an elegant matte finish with the nude brown-toned look and nude lips. She kept her hair all open and softly crimped. She also captioned the post, “Looking at you looking at me.”
On the work front, Aamna Sharif is all set for her digital debut in the web series on physiological crime Damaged 3.
