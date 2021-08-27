Kriti Kharbanda channels major ‘pretty in pink’ vibes in a bubble pink blazer

Kriti Kharbanda is a an absolute stunner. She impresses the netizens and the fashion police every time she steps out. Kriti also makes our heart melt in to a puddle of mush with her PDA with beau Pulkit Samrat.
Kriti Kharbanda feels rosy and pink in the new snaps she uploaded. She looks beautiful and fresh as she dons a bubblegum pink blazer sans a shirt. Her smile brightens up our dull day. Her makeup is soft with a bold red lip and waves in her hair.
She paired the blazer with a mini skirt with a short side cut and baby pink pumps! She flaunts her long legs and looks stunning as always in the coordinated set!
