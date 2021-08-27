Kriti Kharbanda channels major ‘pretty in pink’ vibes in a bubble pink blazer

Kriti Kharbanda is a an absolute stunner. She impresses the netizens and the fashion police every time she steps out. Kriti also makes our heart melt in to a puddle of mush with her PDA with beau Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti Kharbanda feels rosy and pink in the new snaps she uploaded. She looks beautiful and fresh as she dons a bubblegum pink blazer sans a shirt. Her smile brightens up our dull day. Her makeup is soft with a bold red lip and waves in her hair.

She paired the blazer with a mini skirt with a short side cut and baby pink pumps! She flaunts her long legs and looks stunning as always in the coordinated set!

Kriti Kharbanda is known for starring in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

