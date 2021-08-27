Gauahar Khan chill beside the infinity pool in the Maldives

Gauahar Khan is currently enjoying vacation with her husband and digital influencer Zaid Darbar. The actress flew to the Maldives a few days ago, which is a favourite spot for many showbiz people. The actress has been sharing most of her beautiful moments and pretty looks through her Instagram posts and stories. Truly, her posts are a delightful treat for her fans.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)
On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Zee5's film 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.
Also Read: Rhea Kapoor is the perfect modern-day bride as she pairs her lehenga with a bomber jacket for her reception
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply