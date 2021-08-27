Gauahar Khan chill beside the infinity pool in the Maldives

Gauahar Khan is currently enjoying vacation with her husband and digital influencer Zaid Darbar. The actress flew to the Maldives a few days ago, which is a favourite spot for many showbiz people. The actress has been sharing most of her beautiful moments and pretty looks through her Instagram posts and stories. Truly, her posts are a delightful treat for her fans.

Recently, she posted yet another reel which is just too fascinating to watch. She posted a reel chilling beside the infinity pool of her ocean villa which gives the magnificent view of the gigantic sea. Gauahar can be seen dressed in a pink-colored halter neck top along with a pair of black denim shorts. She seems to be just mesmerised by the vibes as she dips her feet inside the water. In the reel, she shared the song Raanjha from the movie Sheershah was playing in the background. Sharing the video Gauahar wrote, “#Musafir #Maldives My amazing ocean villa experience @furaveriresort @aabee_holidays.”

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Zee5's film 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

