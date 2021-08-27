Birthday Special: 10 Times when Boss lady, Rubina Dilaik took over the internet by storm

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actress has a huge fan following which dates back to more than a decade. She has been the lead part of superhit shows including Chhoti Bahu, Punar Vivah and Jeannie Aur Juju. Currently, she is portraying the role of tranasgender Tarana in Colors Tv's popular drama Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Last year, the gorgeous actress also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged out as the winner. During her stint in Bigg Boss, she got immense love and support from the public and her fans. Rubina was even fondly called as 'Boss lady' by her fans for her fearless attitude and charming personality. Over the years, she has truly proved that she is a powerhouse of talent.

Post Bigg Boss, she has even been a part of various music videos including Marjaaneya, Galat and Tumse Pyaar Hai. Rubina is even all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Ardh opposite Hiten Tejwani and veteran actor Rajpal Yadav.

Today, the actress has turned a year older. She was born on 26 August 1987 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh to a Hindu family. She was raised in Shimla along with her two sisters. Not just that, she is also a very successful digital superstar and has around 6.3 million followers on Instagram. Today, as the actress turns 34, let's have a look at some of her most alluring posts which took the internet by storm.

1) Dancing to the beats of 55 Gaj Ka Daman

2) Enjoying the drive-through nature

3) Raising the temperature with Black Monokini

4) Slaying the Yellow Monokini Look

5) BOHO Look

6) Boss Lady

7) Exuding Doll/ Princess Vibes

8) Flaunting her beach perfect body

9) Trying a hand in Fusions

10) Denims >>> Anything

