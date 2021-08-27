Disha Patani chills at a beach oozing hotness in bikini top and skirt

Actor Disha Patani, who always breaks the internet with her stunning pictures once again, posted a video of herself and fans are going crazy. Disha is always active on social media and often shares BTS pictures from her movies and photoshoots.

On Thursday, Disha took to her Instagram and shared a reel of herself chilling at a beach in a bikini top and a floral skirt. In the video, she is seen walking on the beach and even smiles for the camera as Doja Cat's song Woman plays in the background. She did a light makeup and her hair was open with beachy waves. The video appears to be a throwback as in the caption she wrote, “Missing.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year that also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Moreover, she also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

