As Urmila Matondkar performs, Madhuri Dixit couldn’t help but dance in her seat on the song Aa Hi, Jaiye in an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane

When Urmila Matondkar took the stage and performed her hit song ‘Aa Hi Jaiye’, Madhuri Dixit found herself dancing in her seat. In the forthcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, the popular 90s star will appear as a guest judge.

Colors posted a short clip from the episode on Instagram, in which Urmila made a glamorous entrance on a throne clad in a blue jumpsuit. She joined the choreographers in doing the Lajja song's hook step as she stepped down.

Madhuri greeted her with a kiss and expressed delight at her performance. She was shortly observed swaying in her seat and being greeted with a hoot. Madhuri released a video of her and Urmila dancing to Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari earlier this week. With the video, the duo celebrated 30 years of Saajan, "Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me #saajan," Madhuri captioned the video. Urmila also shared the video on her handle and wrote, "OMG..Dance just got a whole lot better cos I shake a leg with #onenonly @madhuridixitnene."

Urmila took a break from acting after starring in films such as Judaai, Satya, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Bhoot. In 2018, she made a comeback in Abhinay Deo's Blackmail, in which she starred in the song Bewafa Beauty. She has, nevertheless, been concentrating on her political career.

Madhuri has been judging Dance Deewane 3 since the beginning of the season. She has shared footage with a number of notable guests throughout the months, including Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Rekha, as well as Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Nora Fatehi.

She was last seen on the big screen in Kalank. For the film, Madhuri reunited with Sanjay Dutt. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha also acted in the film. The picture, however, did not do well at the box office. Her next film is yet to be announced.

