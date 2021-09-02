Karan Kundra reveals talking to Sidharth Shukla the night before his demise

Sidharth Shukla's sudden and shocking demise has left all of us in deep grief. According to reports and some eyewitnesses he was completely fine a day before his death. He even went on a walk with his mother to his society compound. Well, there have been many reports which indicate how Sidharth's day went like a day before his demise, there's another shocking revelation made by Karan Kundraa.

Karan who is a very good friend of Sidharth reveals that he talked to Sidharth just last night and m Sidharth mentioned to him that he is doing really well in his life and career. Karan Kundraa took to his Instagram and paid homage to the late actor. In an Instagram post, Karan wrote, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

