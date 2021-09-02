Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma condemns ageism on the show and has a message for Raqesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal

Nia Sharma, a television personality, joined Bigg Boss OTT as a wildcard competitor on Wednesday. She made a few forceful statements on the show soon after. These included praising Divya Agarwal, inspiring Raqesh Bapat, and condemning age-shaming, which had been criticised previously by host Karan Johar.

Divya Agarwal is the only participant without a link in the home. Zeeshan Khan, her old link, was ejected from the Voot show due to physical violence. Divya Agarwal has been unable to participate in tasks or nomination activities because the Bigg Boss OTT theme is "keep connected."

However, her game and performance on the programme drew Nia Sharma's attention, and she expressed her desire to partner up with Divya to other participants. Divya's "game skills are really strong," according to Nia.

Nia even told Pratik Sehajpal, Divya's enemy, that she was playing a dignified game. Pratik's current connection, Neha Bhasin, was also praised by Nia.

Furthermore, Nia spoke with Raqesh Bapat extensively regarding his passive role on the show. She pushed him to improve his performance and voice his opinions. Millind Gaba, a musician, was also asked to buck up by Nia. Another noteworthy point stated by the Naagin star was that people should avoid remarking on other people's ages. Nia, who regularly makes jibes on the show, remarked that growing older is a good thing and should not be looked down upon.

Nia's episode will appear on Voot on Thursday. The fourth week of Bigg Boss OTT is currently underway. The finalists will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house for the Colors programme, which will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, after a six-week competition.

