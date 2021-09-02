Rhea Kapoor is a resplendent bride in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s creation

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are a match made in heaven. They dated for 10 years before they tied the knot on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also part of the festivities. Rhea Kapoor is basking in the marital glow and happiness. She is also enjoying the success of her collaboration with ice cream brand Papa Cream.

Rhea Kapoor posted a snap dressed in a heavily embroidered cold shoulder gown with a plunging neck. The embroidered gown is heavily poofy with embroidery. She is seen having a gala time with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosala. Kapoor looks gorgeous with soft makeup and her hair in waves cascading down her back.

Rhea is making a splash with every new post and appearance, wishing her lots of love and happiness for her married life.

