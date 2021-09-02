Nikki Tamboli looks hot flaunting her curves in sexy bodycon black one-shoulder dress

Indian actress Nikki Tamboli got her fame for portraying Divya in the 2019 film horror comedy film Kanchana 3. She was also seen in multiple TV dramas and reality shows inducing Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. This 25-year-old actress is a fashion monger and fitness enthusiast.

On her recent Instagram post, she looked hot while flaunting her super curves for the camera. She was seen in an one-shoulder black bodycon dress which is raising the temperature on the internet. She kept her hair loose and with bottom curls.

For her makeup, she did a soft glam makeup look. She also captioned the post as “When life gives you curves, flaunt them”.

Nikki’s sexy LBD is perfect for any glamorous event or for a dinner date with your BAE.

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli is currently set for her new music video feature ‘Dil Kisi Se’ alongside Arjun Kanungo.

