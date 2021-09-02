Himanshi Khurana says she thought that the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise was a rumour

Actor Sidharth Shukla's demise had left the entire Telly town and Bollywood in a deep shock. Everyone has been wondering how come such a happy, fit and enthusiastic person left so early. Truly, the loss of such a great performer is just irreparable for his family and the industry. Listening to his loss, even though the people who weren't on talking terms with him have got shaken from inside.

The entire industry has been highly affected by it and one among them is Sidharth's once close friend Himanshi Khurana. For the unversed, Himanshi and Sidharth participated together in Bigg Boss 13 and initially became good friends. However, things didn't well between both of them and they locked horns. Khurana expressed her grief and told the media that she is highly disturbed after hearing the news and couldn't believe it to be true at first. Khurana revealed that she thought it to be a rumour unless she called Asim who confirmed the news. Himanshi also said It is really shocking to hear news of somebody who was everywhere, making appearances on OTT and reality shows and that life is so unpredictable.

She added that post-Bigg Boss, they didn't meet much. They only met once at a party and says it was so good to be back with him. During their meeting, they had forgotten whatever happened in the show and humbly greeted each other. Himanshi even watched his series Broken But beautiful Asim even saw and appreciated his acting in the series.

Also Read: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss contestants mourning the winner’s demise

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results