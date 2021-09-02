Sidharth Shukla’s last Instagram post is a tribute to the frontline workers

Late actor Sidharth Shukla will be always remembered for the ways he carried himself. The actor always managed to touch hearts with his charm, actions and personality. Sidharth was even very active on social media platforms and had approximately 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

The actor always stole the show with his posts and in his last post, he dedicated a special tribute to the frontline workers. Posting a photo of himself holding a poster that read ‘The Heroes We Owe’ Sidharth had written, “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest!”.

He also appreciated Amazon Prime Video's series Mumbai Diaries and wrote, "Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August."

It is really disheartening to know that such a great personality is no more with us. He'll be surely alive in the hearts of his fans and will be always remembered for his good deeds.

