Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raveena Tandon perform the hook step of their hit songs on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4

The Sunday episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will welcome actress Raveena Tandon as a guest judge for the ‘Raveena Special’ episode.
While contestants will present some amazing performances and pay tribute to their dance gurus, it will be the much-awaited performance of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raveena Tandon that one has to look forward to. The duo will shake a leg together on their chartbuster songs, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ and ‘Tu Cheez Badhi hai Mast.’
