Abhinav Shukla recalls his memories with Sidharth Shukla; shares a throwback picture with him from their modelling days

Actor Abhinav Shukla and late Sidharth Shukla started out their career together as a model. The duo shared a good bond and had great acquaintances with each other. Sidharth's demise has left the entire film and television fraternity heartbroken and so does Abhinav. In a latest Instagram post, Abhinav fondly recalled his memories from the Gladrags competition back in 2004. This was the same competition where both Abhinav and Sidharth started out their career in the industry.

In the post, Abhinav shared a picture of them standing in a queue dressed up in black tuxedos. We could spot the young Sidharth in his 20s, all enthusiastic about making a career in the entertainment industry. Sharing the pictures Abhinav in the caption shared what was Sidharth's introductory line in the competition.

Abhinav's caption read as, "Thats where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one liners followed by Name . Siddharth’s Intro : “live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai”. …..Not done man ! You left so early !".

Apart from working with Sidharth in Gladrags 2004, Abhinav Shukla also worked with Sidharth in the fourteenth season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, where Abhinav participated as a contestant and Sidharth appeared as a "senior."

Abhinav also shared his grief on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken !"

Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken !

— Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) September 2, 2021

