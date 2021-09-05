Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff share screen space for an ad film

Sometime back we had reported that south superstar Mahesh Babu was seen sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh for an advertisement. Now, the latest report is that the south actor will feature alongside action star Tiger Shroff for a mouth freshener advertisement.
Back on the work front, both actors have their hands full, Tiger Shroff who was last seen in Baaghi 3 will next be seen in Heropanti 2, and Ganapath. Mahesh Babu who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru has Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the pipeline.
