From Anushka Sharma in blue suit to John Abraham in black skirt, gender neutral fashion is here to stay!

Gender Neutral Fashion is the new cool. Be it women dressed in powersuits or men dressed in skirts. Be it nail polish or bow ties- it is time to break the stereotypes and make way for Fashion.

Suits

You can never go wrong with a suit. Sans shirt or a with one, with a tie or bow tie- pick your favourite colour, a crisp shirt with fitted trousers and your pick for the shoes- go with a smart pair of loafers or pick heels whatever makes you feel you.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Skirts

Contrary to public opinion- men and women can both pull off skirts and look like absolute stunners. We don’t see a lot of men pulling a skirt but it can be styled in the ways of asymmetrical kurtas and hemlines, flared tops and it’s a wide spectrum to be creative and style yourself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

Nail Polish

Nail Polish is the newest black in the fashion world. Feeling colourful, there’s an array of colours to choose from, be your own rainbow or sunshine- light up your dull days or bland outfits with a pop of nail paint and you’re ready.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @harrystyles

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

Makeup

Makeup is for everyone. Makeup is art and you’re the artist. Be it highlighted cheeks or hair. Lined eyes or rolled lashes. Even out your skin and style your hair- it’s for everyone, own it and love it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

Accessories

Accessories can spice up any outfit. You can go from a 1 to an absolute 10. Amp up your basic outfit with rings, bags, chains and funky bracelets- it’s all your choice! You got it, you don it, you own it!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Fashion is a choice you make, it’s about your love for clothes and trends- no piece of clothing defines a gender it’s neutral. Wear what makes you happy and own it with confidence and you’re the only dose of glam and style you need.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in his latest post as he is dressed in smart casuals

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results