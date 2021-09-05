Kartik Aaryan hints at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake going on floors as he shares a picture with director Rohit Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty. It has been reported that he has joined hands with director Rohit Dhawan for the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It was earlier reported that the Hindi remake has been titled Shehzada.
Rohit Dhawan had last directed the film Dishoom which starred his brother Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Akshaye Khanna, and Jacqueline Fernandez
Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Freddy. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, and a yet-untitled film with Sajid Nadiadwala.
