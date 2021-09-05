Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (English)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS begins with the introduction of a man named Xu Wenwu, who finds the mystical ten rings that grant him immortality and great powers. The plot follows Wenwu as he amasses an army of warriors called the Ten Rings and conquers many kingdoms and topples governments throughout history. In 1996, Wenwu begins searching for the village of Ta Lo, which is said to harbour various mythical beasts, in order to expand his power. He finds the entrance of the village, but is stopped from entering by the village's guardian, Ying Li. The two eventually fall in love and have two children, Xu Shang-Chi and Xu Xialing. Wenwu abandons the ten rings and his organization to be with his family. However, Li is eventually murdered by the Iron Gang, old rivals of the Ten Rings, and Wenwu once again takes up the rings to massacre them and resume his criminal activities. Shang-Chi is brought to the Ten Rings' compound to be trained in all forms of combat by the Death Dealer, a high-ranking member of the Ten Rings. At the age of 14, Shang-Chi is sent by Wenwu to assassinate the leader of the Iron Gang. After fulfilling his mission, a traumatized Shang-Chi abandons the Ten Rings and escapes to the United States, where he adopts the name Shaun. Years later, Shaun AKA Shang-Chi is living in San Francisco and working as valet with his best friend, Katy Chen. One day while on the way to work on the Muni Metro, Shang-Chi and Katy are attacked by members of the Ten Rings led by Razor Fist. Despite fighting them off, Shang-Chi discovers that his pendant given to him by his mother has been taken by them. Fearing that the Ten Rings are going after Xialing for her pendant, Shang-Chi decides to track her down and reveals his past to Katy, who agrees to help him. They eventually find her at an underground fight club in Macau, of which she is the owner; Xialing expresses her resentment towards Shang-Chi for abandoning their family and their father for neglecting her. The fight club is then attacked by a regiment of the Ten Rings led by Death Dealer. Wenwu unexpectedly arrives during the attack and captures Shang-Chi, Katy and Xialing. Once captured they are taken back to Wenwu’s compound, and told that he is on a quest to save his wife, their mother who is being held captive. However, Shang-Chi, Katy and Xialing escape and make their way to the village only to realize that their father had been duped by an evil being and to protect all life on earth they will now have to face their father Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings.

