Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s next to be produced by Dinesh Vijan?

That Sara Ali Khan is doing her second film with Dinesh Vijan has been doing the rounds for the longest time. But nobody had a clue about which film it would be. Many felt it is Maddock Films' next that stars Ayushmann Khurrana. But we can now tell you that it's something else altogether.
A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Sara had a closed door meeting with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi. It was for Laxman's next which is again in the slice of life space but with a fun, social twist to it. The script was locked few months ago and Dino absolutely loved it."
