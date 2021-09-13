Anushka Sen keeps it traditional in embroidered kurta set

Indian television actress and digital world sensation Anushka Sen winning millions of hearts every day with her charming looks with more than 23 million followers on her Instagram.

The actress recently dropped a series of photos with a big smile while flaunting her traditional look for the camera at a lush green outdoor setup. She is seen in a beautiful blue kurta with white embroidery and puffed sleeves along with matching bottoms from Rubab By Ranjam.

She also added a pair of floral blue juttis to complement the look and accessorized the look with beautiful silver oxidized jhumka. For her makeup she did a soft glam look. She kept hai hair in a long braid. She also captioned her post by saying “Chhaan li teri galiyan ve Dil mera na mileya ve ” another one as “Kithe chaliye ? .”

On the work front, Anushka Sen was last seen as a contestant in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

