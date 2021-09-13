Kim Go Eun stuck between Ahn Bo Hyun and SHINee’s Minho in the teaser of Yumi’s Cells

The teaser for the upcoming South Korean drama Yumi’s Cells starring Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun and SHINee’s Minho has been released.

Based on a hit webtoon, Yumi’s Cells is about an ordinary office working woman named Yumi who struggles with expressing her feelings. The story is said from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun stars as the titular Yumi, Ahn Bo Hyun stars as Goo Woong, a warmhearted but straightforward game developer while SHINee’s Minho plays the role of Woo Gi, a junior colleague of Yumi’s who is handsome, talented, and caring to boot.

The latest teaser gives sneak peek of the two men who seems to have captured Yumi’s interest. Yumi is working alone in the office until late at night when she receives a phone call from Woo Gi, Yumi’s junior colleague who asks if she’s done, and Yumi responds in disbelief, “You’re going to take me home?” To confirm her thoughts, Woo Gi pops up over Yumi’s office stall. Following to Woo Gi’s sweetness, Yumi’s cells asks, “What is love? I thought I’d be a much cooler adult than I am now,” even though Yumi is over 30 years old, the concept of love still remains difficult for her.

Meanwhile, Yumi is approached by another man named Goo Woong, who lives with a straightforward mindset of “yes or no,” who clearly conveys his feelings, stating, “I like everything about her.” A mysterious character appears on a sailboat looking for Yumi’s love cell, following Goo Woong’s appearance. Through a voice over, Yumi asks, “Why did you come here?” The teaser proceeds to capture Goo Woong running with Yumi in his arms in the rain. At the hospital, he nervously looks at Yumi, who smiles back at him. Goo Woong responds, “Honestly, it’s because I’m curious.”

Directed by Lee Sang Yeob, Yumi’s Cells is all set to premiere its first episode on September 17, 2021 on tvN network and will simultaneously be available on Viki.

