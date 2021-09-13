Sanjana Sanghi makes a splash in orange swimsuit while holidaying in Maldives

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi is best known for portraying the role of Kizie Basu in the Hindi romantic drama Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjana is super active on Instagram with more than 2 million followers.

The 25-year-old actdess recently dropped a super hot throwback reel video of herself from her vacation in the Maldives. She was seen in a bright orange sexy back cutout bodysuit from Flirtatious India as she enjoys her beach day on a water bike ride.

She accessorized the look with a pair of cool black sunglasses while flaunting her flawless no-makeup skin and perfectly toned beach body. She also captioned the post, “Missing already, never saw myself being such a waster baby.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi is currently shooting her upcoming action thriller film, Om: The Battle within with Aditya Roy Kapur directed by Kapil Verma.

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi makes a splash in a mint green set as she celebrates her 25th birthday in Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results