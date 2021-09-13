Sara Ali Khan stuns in a sexy colour-blocked bikini in Maldives

Looks like the stunner Sara Ali Khan is having the best time on her vacation in the Maldives. Recently on her Instagram, the actdess dropped a few hot photos of herself while posing for the camera.

She flaunted her toned and sunkissed figure at the beach in the soaking sun. She was laying her body in a tree, and in another photo, we get to see her on a luxurious yacht while doing her yoga session during the sunset.

Sara is seen in a sexy and chic colour-blocked bikini set, an orange bikini top, and a pink and orange bikini bottom from Guapa worth Rs.4,900. She styled the look with a pair of heart-shaped black sunglasses and feathery earrings. She kept her hair all loose and natural with no makeup. She also captioned the post, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky #sunkissed #sunsetlover #sunsetchaser #peace #love #happiness.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

