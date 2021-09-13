Sara Ali Khan stuns in a sexy colour-blocked bikini in Maldives

Looks like the stunner Sara Ali Khan is having the best time on her vacation in the Maldives. Recently on her Instagram, the actdess dropped a few hot photos of herself while posing for the camera.
She flaunted her toned and sunkissed figure at the beach in the soaking sun. She was laying her body in a tree, and in another photo, we get to see her on a luxurious yacht while doing her yoga session during the sunset.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
