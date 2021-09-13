Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her adorable morning view

Actress Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user and keeps sharing various moments of her life in it. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared how adorable her morning view looks. The actress shared a close-up picture of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh sitting next to her.

Ranveer can be seen sleeping in a grey hoodie with his face covered and eyes drawn over. Truly, Deepika has mastered the art of sneaking up on Ranveer for capturing cute moments. That's the reason she assigned photo courtesy to her own self. The picture has been getting immense love from the netizens and everybody has been in awe of the couple's fairytale chemistry. Sharing the picture the 35-year-old actress wrote, "My Morning View!" along with a kiss patch emoji.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be next seen together as a couple in Kapil Dev's biopic 83. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the line-up and Shakun Batra's untitled movie co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also recently announced her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy. Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Rohit Shetty's new film Cirkus in his line-up.

