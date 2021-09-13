Kashmera Shah questions Govinda’s wife Sunita’s identity after her statement about Govind-Krushna’s troubled relationship

The family rift between Krushna Abhishek and his maternal uncle and superstar Govinda has been a point of discussion for more than 2 years now. The matter got heated and hit the headlines again recently when Govinda and his wife Sunita were special guests in The Kapil Sharm Show. In the show, Krushna is an important star cast and upon hearing the news of her uncle and aunt being invited as guests, he simply refused to be a part of that episode to avoid any conflict.
Post that Govinda's wife Sunita spoke to a daily and said that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face ever again. Sunita feels the comedian gives such statements to invite controversy and publicity. Now, reacting to this Krushna's wife and actress Kashmera Shah came forward to speak upon the matter.
