Madhuri Dixit channels major easy breezy vibes in a yellow set worth Rs. 42,500

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ Girl is back with her Indian looks and she is making a stunning appearance with each look. Madhuri Dixit is the epitomy of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. We love Dixit’s Instagram glam and that keeps us waiting for a new post every time.

Madhuri stepped out dressed in a beautiful easy breezy yellow set recently. She looked beautiful in the yellow cropped top and pants with the same print attached with a long cape.

She styled this printed set from Diyaraj Vir costing Rs. 42,500. She accessorised her look with light jewellery, extremely boho chic with chains and dangler earrings.

Her makeup was soft with dark tinted lips, hair in soft curls, shimmer eye shadow and heavy masacra lashes.

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Madhuri Dixit is an absolute beauty in a bright pink tie dye saree with mirror work details

