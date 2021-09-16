Aparshakti Khurana releases a new song, ‘Chaupai Sahib’

Aparshakti Khurana has now released a Shabad, “Chaupai Sahib” for which he has sung the vocals. Singing is a talent that comes naturally to him and the actor decided to lend his voice to a spiritual cause. He also visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings for the Shabad.
“Chaupai Sahib” has been sung by Aparshakti Khurana with music by Goldboy.
