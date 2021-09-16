Aparshakti Khurana releases a new song, ‘Chaupai Sahib’

Aparshakti Khurana has now released a Shabad, “Chaupai Sahib” for which he has sung the vocals. Singing is a talent that comes naturally to him and the actor decided to lend his voice to a spiritual cause. He also visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings for the Shabad.

Talking about the Shabad, Aparshakti said, “Chaupai Sahib is very close to my heart. A friend had sent it to me during the lockdown and I instantly got connected to it. Aakriti and I have been listening to it every day since then. Arzoie came into this world listening to it. We played it in the OT too. I feel a deep spiritual connection with Shabad and its philosophy. I have poured out my heart to the best of my abilities as an artist for Chaupai Sahib and I hope the audience likes it.”

“Chaupai Sahib” has been sung by Aparshakti Khurana with music by Goldboy.

