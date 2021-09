Moschino designer Jeremy Scott posted this photo of himself and Lourdes Leon at the Met Gala, and they both look good, but….Madonna’s daughter is only 24, yet with that heavy Kardashian inspired makeup she could easily pass for a 38 year old cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. Doesn’t she realize models are supposed to look YOUNG and fresh? She’s going to age herself out of the business…

