Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Divya Agarwal wins trophy and Rs. 25 lakh; Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty announced as runners-up

The first edition of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end on September 18. Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat were the finalists of the streaming based reality show. As the finale has begun, Karan Johar offered a briefcase to the finalists, which was the ticket to the entry for Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. He chose that option and entered the new season of the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar announced Divya Agarwal as the winner with Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty emerging as first and second runners-up, respectively. Divya won the trophy and Rs. 25 lakh as the winning amount. She was quite emotional hearing her name.

Bigg Boss OTT marked Divya Agarwal’s third reality show. She won MTV Ace of Space’s first season and was the runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla.

Salman Khan will return with Bigg Boss 15 from October 2 onwards. Pratik Sehajpal becomes first confirmed contestant for the new season of the reality show.

