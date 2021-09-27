Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan are likely to release in the second half of 2022

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state on October 22. The news was celebrated by the members of the Hindi film industry with release date announcements. The release date of several films were annouced on Sunday, a day after the Maharashtra government announced their decision to re-open cinema halls. However, two of the much-awaited films- Tiger 3 and Pathan starring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are yet to lock a date.

While dates as far as August 2022 have been locked by filmmakers, there has not been an announcement on the release date of Tiger 3 and Pathan. In all probability, both films will arrive in the second half of 2022.

Salman Khan recently returned to Mumbai after a 45-day schedule abroad for Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, while Salman will be seen in a special appearance in Pathan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is being directed by Manish Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Both the films are being backed by Yash Raj Films. The production house on Sunday and annouced the release dates of their upcoming films Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, and Jayeshbai Jordaar.

