Netflix announces renewal of Sex Education for season 4 at Tudum

Only a week after the launch of season three, Netflix’s show Sex Education has been renewed for a fourth season. The announcement was made at the streamer’s fan event, Tudum.

While the third season began with a new year at Moordale Secondary school with Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, having casual sex, Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Adam, played by Connor Swindells, are official, and Jean, played by Gillian Anderson has a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope, played by Jemima Kirke, tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee, played by Aimee Lou Wood, discovers feminism, Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

The series also stars Emma Mackey, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Jim Howick.

Written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven, the writing team of the series includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Executively produced by Laurie Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell, the season 3 is helmed by director Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo.

