Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan to star in YRF’s first web series; Shiv Rawail to direct

After having entertained the audiences for decades on the big screen, Yash Raj Films is all set to step into the digital world. It was earlier reported that Aditya Chopra is launching a separate digital division under his YRF banner to produce content specifically for OTT Platforms. Now, the banner is all set to start the journey on the web.

Reportedly, Yash Raj Films' first web series will be an investigative thriller. The series will be lead by Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. The show is said to be set in Bhopal and will go on floors in November. Shiv Rawail will be making his directorial debut with the series. He is the son of Rahul Rawail and grandson of H.S Rawail. The streaming platform for this mini-series is yet to be finalised.

Shiv Rawail was initially supposed to make his digital debut with YRF's big-scale superhero film starring Ajay Devgn, Ahaan Pandey, and Manushi Chhillar. However, reports state that the film has been pushed indefinitely as the budget does not seem feasible in the current scenario. Meanwhile, Babil Khan will be making his screen debut with the Netflix film Qala produced by Anushka Sharma.

Apart from the above-mentioned web series, the production house is also working on a web series that will be directed by Mardaani 2 fame Gopi Puthran.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan gets his degree certificate despite dropping out of college

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results