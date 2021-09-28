Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Raj Mehta to remake Prithviraj’s Driving License

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors of Bollywood and he doesn't mind that at all. The Khiladi has often informed the media how he loves being on the set and how the discipline makes it easy for him to move from one film to the other. Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Akshay is reuniting with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for director Raj Mehta's next film. We have an additional scoop.
"The film in question is the official remake of Prithviraj's Malayalam hit, Driving License. Both Akshay and Raj absolutely loved the original film and decided to remake it for the Bollywood audience with some changes in the screenplay," a source informed Bollywood Hungama. The film will go on floors in the month of January with a start to finish 40 day schedule in the UK. The makers are in the hunt for another actor to play second lead alongside Akshay.
