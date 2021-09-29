Kareena Kapoor pens sweet wishes for ‘little princess’ Inaaya on her birthday

As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya turned 4 years old today, aunt Kareena Kapoor made the sweetest wish for her. On Wednesday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a monochromatic picture of Inaaya and penned a beautiful note.

Sharing the picture which is clicked by Kunal, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess… Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

While Kareena sent inspirational wishes for the little one, mother Soha shared glimpses from her daughter’s unicorn themed birthday party at home.

Earlier on the occasion of Daughter’s Day, Soha shared an adorable picture with her mother and daughter. Along with the picture, she wrote, “A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart – Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday.”

Soha and Kunal tied the knot on January 25, 2015, after the latter proposed to her in Paris in 2014. The two were blessed with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares a romantic selfie with Saif Ali Khan in special birthday post for herself

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results