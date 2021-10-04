Jacqueline Fernandez goes beach cleaning on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, see photos

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, and the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jacqueline Fernandez took up the mission to clean up the beaches, under YOLO foundation.

Jacqueline, who has founded YOLO foundation to ‘create and share stories of kindness’ took to her Instagram handle to share her experience of cleaning the Mumbai beach, and motivating others also to take a pledge to make the city and planet a cleaner space.

Her post read, "2nd October, a date which is etched in millions of hearts as it’s the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Today, it’s even more special because the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4. A clean city is the best gift we could give ourselves and other citizens. To do my bit on this day, I along with @jlyolofoundation and @kalambemalhar from @beachpleaseindia decided to visit the Mithi river bank to understand how we could also contribute. @beachpleaseindia has been working relentlessly to keep our city clean. They regularly conduct beach clean ups which we all can volunteer in!! Let’s all pledge together to save this beautiful city, country and planet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police. She has Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu in the pipeline.

