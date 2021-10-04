Jacqueline Fernandez goes beach cleaning on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, see photos

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, and the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jacqueline Fernandez took up the mission to clean up the beaches, under YOLO foundation.
Jacqueline, who has founded YOLO foundation to ‘create and share stories of kindness’ took to her Instagram handle to share her experience of cleaning the Mumbai beach, and motivating others also to take a pledge to make the city and planet a cleaner space.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police. She has Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu in the pipeline.
