Shahid Kapoor moonwalks while Mira Rajput jumps into a pool for a swim, watch videos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are spending some quality time with their kids, Misha and Zain in Maldives. From going on date nights to enjoying different cuisines, the couple is keeping their fans updated with the fun time they are having there. On Thursday, Mira shared a video where she is seen diving into the water for a swim. On the other hand, Shahid shared a video of himself moonwalking near the beach.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Mira captioned the video, “Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea Take the plunge with me .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid also shared his moonwalking video on his Instagram handle. His caption read, “Moon walking my way into just another day like ….”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Recently, Mira shared a picture of Shahid from their dinner date and penned a loving note for her man. She wrote, “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the lover who counts the stars Rumi. Full moon with the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is all set to make his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series. Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show marks Raj and Krishna's next digital collaboration after the two seasons of the acclaimed hit The Family Man.

Also Read: Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of how Shahid Kapoor woke her up in the Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results