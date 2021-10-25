Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gets candid about the importance of having a family

Once in a while, you come across a moment in Bigg Boss that leaves you emotionally surprised. While the house is famous for its intense drama, an unseen clip of Karan Kundrra speaking his heart out about having a family is trending on the internet.

In the viral video, Karan is sitting with Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali and is discussing the importance of a family. While talking about marriage, the actor-host said that he wants someone to rely on when he turns 50 or 60. He also mentioned that lockdown made me understand the value of having a family and kids even more.

Known to be a very family-oriented person, Karan said, "During the lockdown, I became so much closer to my family. I ran to my family during the first lockdown and went again in December. They don't look at you like you have become so successful, they, rather, look at you as a person. And, that balance is very important. They are someone who would advise me selflessly."The video has struck a chord with many across the nation. Meanwhile, in the show Karan Kundrra has also earned entry into the main house along with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian.

