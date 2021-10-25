Ranveer puts Mehendi for Deepika on the occasion of Karvachauth on the sets of The Big Picture

With so many festivities around the corner, COLORS' 'The Big Picture' has lined up a special Karvachauth episode featuring Indian television’s favourite actresses Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo from ‘Udaariyaan’ and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka ‘Choti Sardaarni’s’ Meher. They join the dashing host, Ranveer Singh on stage to participate in the quiz.

In between the show, they spoke about festivities where the actor made a big revelation on how he keeps a fast for his wife actress Deepika Padukone on Karvachauth. Priyanka and Nimrit seize the opportunity to express their desire to apply mehndi on his hand. Never to say no, Ranveer sportingly lets them apply it. As a symbol of love for Deepika, they draw her initial on his hand. And, Ranveer creates yet another romantic moment for Deepika!

This upcoming Karvachauth special episode will be filled with moments where the charming actor delights the actress with his charisma and sense of humour, turning it into another memorable evening. For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actor recently made his much-awaited TV debut with COLORS' quiz show on October 16.

ALSO READ:Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor join Ranveer Singh in ‘The Big Picture’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results