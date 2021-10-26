Athiya Shetty gets into the festive spirit as she shines in a gorgeous Anita Dongre sharara set worth Rs. 29,900

Athiya Shetty is in Dubai to support beau cricketer KL Rahul during the World T20 Tournament. She was seen attending the match against Pakistan on Sunday and also uploaded a story of the team huddle.

Meanwhile, Athiya donned a desi look for the upcoming festive season from Anita Dongre. She donned a floral, peachy sharara set crafted to perfection. The set features soft floral embroidery with a zari border. The dress featured colourful accents with simple floral work.

The mid length kurta featured exquisite work with patterns with flowy sharara pants. The styling was simple with a similar hued dupatta and bright god juttis with long dangler earrings to finish off the look. The Anita Dongre set Aaghnanya set in peach costs Rs. 29,900 Athiya's makeup is dewy, fresh and refreshing with her hair in soft waves

Athiya Shetty is touring with rumored beau KL Rahul for the World T20 Championship and we can't wait for the couple to drop some more PDA filled moments.

