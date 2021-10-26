Athiya Shetty gets into the festive spirit as she shines in a gorgeous Anita Dongre sharara set worth Rs. 29,900

Athiya Shetty is in Dubai to support beau cricketer KL Rahul during the World T20 Tournament. She was seen attending the match against Pakistan on Sunday and also uploaded a story of the team huddle.
Meanwhile, Athiya donned a desi look for the upcoming festive season from Anita Dongre. She donned a floral, peachy sharara set crafted to perfection. The set features soft floral embroidery with a zari border. The dress featured colourful accents with simple floral work.
Athiya Shetty is touring with rumored beau KL Rahul for the World T20 Championship and we can't wait for the couple to drop some more PDA filled moments.
