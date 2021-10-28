Sherlyn Chopra demands Rs 75 crore from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for mental harassment

Actress Sherlyn Chopra's name has been in the headlines since Raj Kundra's porn racket case. The actress had put upon various accusations on Raj while she was investigated by the police. Post Sherlyn's statements Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against her. Replying to the defamation notice, Sherlyn shared that she sent a notice to the couple seeking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment.

In her complaint, she stated that the suit is being used as 'a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice. She further stated that Raj 'threatened her with the underworld. Taking to her social media handle, Sherlyn shared the papers and penned a strong note. Sherlyn wrote, "Here are the first & last pages of my Reply Notice, sent by my Legal Team on Oct 23, 2021 to Ripu Sudan alias Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra with reference to their Defamation Notice."

The statement filed by Sherlyn Chopra's lawyer Suhail Shariff reads as "Unfortunately, a defamation suit is used as a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice and free speech. It is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim. A defamation suit falls under the category of what is globally known as SLAPP (strategic law against public participation) suits. A SLAPP suit is intended to censor, intimidate and silence a party from speaking freely and fearlessly by burdening them with the stress and cost of a legal defence until they abandon their criticism or opposition.”

