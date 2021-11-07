Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in the film industry; shares stills from debut film Saat Hindustani

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Today, he completed 52 years in the film industry as his debut film Saat Hindustani was released on this day, 52 years ago.
To mark the special day, Amitabh Bachchan shared two stills from his debut film. Saat Hindustani was directed and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The film narrates the story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule.
Sharing the stills from Saat Hindustani, Amitabh wrote, "On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969… 52 Years .. TODAY !!"
