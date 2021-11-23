Ahan Shetty injures himself while delivering raw and real action in Tadap

The impressive trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly-anticipated film Tadap that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, has managed to get the audience’s adrenaline pumping. Not just Ahan’s sizzling on-screen chemistry with his gorgeous co-star Tara Sutaria, brilliant performances, exotic locales, and soulful music, the movie is also being appreciated for its high drama action-packed scenes and bike chasing sequences.

Considering the subject of the movie, the makers have designed the action of the film keeping it raw and real. While it was difficult to pull off action stunts in live locations as it was shot in the midst of extreme cold & and flux of tourists in Mussoorie, the cast and crew still managed to pull it off well.

Ahan left no stone unturned to ensure that the action scenes look real and appealing. In spite of getting injured several times, he didn’t stop and continued shooting like a thorough professional. The actor rode and pulled off dangerous sequences on the bike, especially on the dangerous ghats of Mussoorie.

It’s learned that Ahan practiced riding the superbikes and took necessary precautions and action workshops training before actually shooting the sequence which is going to be visually stunning.

Raw, intense, passionate, and musically uplifting, the trailer of Tadap has taken the internet by storm. Summing up to be not just an average romance flick but a complete package that will have the viewers at the edge of their seats. Backed by some flawless tunes of Pritam, it only makes waiting for the film release a testing time.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, Tadap, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria, and written by Rajat Arora, Tadap is scheduled to release on 3rd December 2021

