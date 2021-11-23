Kartik Aaryan asks Farah Khan to announce a film with him; trolls Bhumi Pednekar for her birthday wish

Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on Monday. He celebrated his day meeting the media, his fans and also had a party for colleagues from the film industry. He also responded to wishes on social media from his colleagues from the film industry in his own style.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a selfie with Kartik and wrote on Instagram stories, "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan keep smiling…it drives people crazy.” Responding to the post, Kartik cheekily asked, "announcement karo mere saath full life smile nahi utrega (make an announcement with me, this smile will never fade away)."

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar who was Kartik's co-star in Pati Patni Aur Woh shared a picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan. May this year be full of love & light." Kartik, who was not impressed with the post, replied, "Wah! Diwali wala copy paste kar rahi hai? Kuch aur better likho patni ji!".

After Kartik's response, Bhumi shared another post which read, "Happy birthday to the most dhamaakedaar co-star/insaan I know. Aapka sense of humour aur hasi hamesha barkarar rahe. In short dhudho nahao puto falo".

On the work front, Kartik is reeling in the success of the Netflix film Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, and Freddy.

