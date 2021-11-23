Sanjay Khan apologises to Preity Zinta

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan recently came across actress Preity Zinta on a flight. However, he did not recognize Preity. When he realized the same, he took to Twitter and apologized to Preity. He also said that he has seen her films and that she has a beautiful face.

Tagging Preity, Sanjay wrote, "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought it's my duty to apologize that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta."

Sanjay Khan is an actor known for films like Dosti, Ek Phool Do Mali, Upasana, among others. He is the father of Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan, and Simone Arora. It was his daughter Simone who introduced Sanjay to Preity on their flight to Dubai, but in the moment the veteran actor failed to recognize Preity.

Meanwhile, Preity recently announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed their son Jai and daughter Gia Goodenough via surrogacy. Sharing a photo with Gene, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

