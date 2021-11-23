TWICE’s Formula Of Love debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200; marks their highest ranking on chart

South Korean female group TWICE is soaring to new heights on the Billboard 200 with their latest album Formula of Love: O+T=<3. On November 21 local time, Billboard announced that TWICE’s third studio album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 had debuted at No. 3 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

The achievement marks TWICE’s highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200, as well as their second time entering the top 10 following their previous mini album Taste of Love, which debuted at No. 6 earlier this year.

Debuts on this week's #Billboard200 (1/3):

#1, @taylorswift13 Red (Taylor's Version)

#2, @silksonic An Evening With Silk Sonic

#3, @JYPETWICE Formula of Love: O+T=<3

#8, @Jason_Aldean Macon

#13, @MoneyMan Blockchain

#44, @DaBabyDaBaby Back On My Baby Jesus Shit Again (EP)

— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 22, 2021

According to MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), Formula of Love: O+T=<3 earned a total of 66,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on November 18. The album’s total score consisted of 58,000 traditional album sales and 8,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 12 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week. TWICE’s pre-release track The Feels, which is included on the album, previously became the group’s first song ever to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 last month.

Formula of Love: O+T=<3 is also only the third release by any female K-pop act to chart in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following BLACKPINK‘s THE ALBUM and TWICE’s own Taste of Love.

On the work front, the mv of title track, Scientist from album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, was released on November 12. Twice will release their ninth Japanese single, Doughnut, on December 15. Their fourth world tour, ‘III’, is scheduled to begin with a three-day concert in Seoul on December 24–26. In November 2021, the group announced the first five North American dates of their 2022 world tour with more dates to be announced later.

