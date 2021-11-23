Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna groove to Salman Khan’s song ‘Aksa Beach’, watch video

Popular daily soap Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are quite active on their social media handle and often share some BTS moments with their fans. In a video shared on by Rupali on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen dancing with Gaurav to Salman Khan's song ‘Aksa Beach’ from the 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho.

While Gaurav was dressed in a black shirt and matching pants, Rupali wore a beautiful saree. Their chemistry and expressions were on point and the duo, once again, did not fail to impress their fans. Posting the video, she captioned it, "Because it's MaAn-day, Tumhe Aksa beach ghooma doon."

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

As soon as she posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with the 'MaAn' hashtag. One of the users dropped a hilarious comment as he urged Rupali to close the daily soap. The comment read, “Please take back your serial we are not able to watch our cricket match due to mummy. She takes remote from me to watch Anupamaa.”

Produced under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosale and Tassmin Sheikh.

